Thank you to Cantor Marcelo Gindlin, Rabbi Michael Schwartz, Reverend Joyce Stickney, Chaplain Kathy Gooze, Arielle Verinis, Lenny Goldsmith, The Bu Notes, Joellen “Cha Cha” McNaughton and MJCS Choir and orchestra—everyone who took the time to plan, attend, sing, and comfort us at Hallie’s memorial. Thank you to our friends who have reached out to us with your texts, emails, cards, flowers and much appreciated meals. The outpouring of love has been like a warm hug that continues to soothe our broken hearts.
We are comforted with the knowledge that Hallie’s tender, compassionate heart showed bright throughout her life. She had so many people and animals who loved her.
Thank you to the many people who made generous donations to The Hallie Sills Memorial Animal Rescue with GoFundMe. We will begin making donations this month, knowing that saving helpless animals was her passion from the beginning and end of her tender and compassionate life.
Our dear beautiful Malibu, so ravaged by the fire, remains vibrant, strong and loving. Our family is so blessed to be wrapped in the comforting arms of our amazing community as we walk, together, on this heartbreaking journey.
Laureen, Greg, GT and Danny Sills (and GT’s fiancée, Victoria Antico)
