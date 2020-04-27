Earth rebels at man’s greed and devastation
Plundering the planet, air and oceans
The apocalypse is here for all to see
Floods, fires and pestilence
Warnings in the bible over 2000 years ago
but we didn’t listen
We ignored all signs of desecration
pumping more chemicals into the earth
and into our bodies.
Our bounteous planet groaned.
She will survive.
We will not..
We are the virus.
Jacqueline Craven
