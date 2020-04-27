Earth rebels at man’s greed and devastation

Plundering the planet, air and oceans

The apocalypse is here for all to see

Floods, fires and pestilence

Warnings in the bible over 2000 years ago

but we didn’t listen

We ignored all signs of desecration

pumping more chemicals into the earth

and into our bodies.

Our bounteous planet groaned.

She will survive.

We will not.. 

We are the virus.

Jacqueline Craven

