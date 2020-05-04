In response to the letter “Warning signs” published April 23
I read your opinion column from Richard Kraft about the Bell family. Don’t you have to verify these facts before you print them, as you do to submit this info to the paper before you can write a letter of opinion? Isn’t a HIPAA law not to disclose people’s medical information? I’m surprised that our local paper reported the wrong facts without checking, especially when Sandy Bell is grieving. Also, why does this Richard Kraft know so much about the stepson of John Bell and that he takes a bus to work? Is he stalking him?
Risa Parness
