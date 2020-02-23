I was so pleased to read in our local papers that my city is making a genuine effort and commitment to innovative solutions to exploring the many options to solve our homeless problem.
So many of us in Malibu live so well, and for that, I’m very grateful. We turn on our heaters and air conditioners for comfort. It troubles me to think about homeless people sleeping in the streets or in their cars that they cannot park safely.
I know that homelessness is a complicated problem and I’m proud that our city recognizes this and is searching for a plan and resources that can help solve it.
The suggestion to use the superior court building as a temporary shelter sounds promising.
I want to thank the members of the city council for joining other cities seeking a solution to this humanitarian crisis.
Ellie Somerfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.