I, like others, receive numerous COVID updates that we now take for granted. In the near future, there will be vaccinations available out here, but where and when? Ralphs does not have a pharmacy and I know of no other place in Malibu where they are prepared. Does the city need to intercede in behalf of the community in order to be in line for availability or will other more prepared cities jump in front of us?
Bob Helper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.