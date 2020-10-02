In response to the column “Words” by Burt Ross, published Sept. 24
Burt, we Brits also have strange and quirky words and sayings, such as “Apples and pears” meaning the stairs, “trouble and strife” meaning the wife, a “ham shank” meaning a yank and “jockeys’ whips” meaning “chips” (as in fish and chips). I also do not like using the F-word, if I find something that I’m wanting to buy is too expensive I will say that it is too mucking fuch, also if I find that something somewhere is happening that I’m not at all interested in when asked about it I will simply say that I do not shiv a git.
Now, do I think that the English language both in writing and speaking has taken a turn for the worst? Most definitely. I could take up this whole page—perhaps even two pages—with corrections as to how people are speaking today. For example, “What is the most unused popular letter in our language?” The answer is the letter “G.” Let me explain. When writing words such as “acting,” “breathing,” “counting” and so on, the letter “G” is written with each of those words; however, most people, when speaking these words will pronounce them “actin’,” “breathin’” and “countin’.” Another example of incorrect grammar is, when including another person into your conversation such as your wife, I will hear people say “me and my wife,” which, of course, should be “my wife and I.” Burt, have we just gotten lazy or do we not know any better or do we simply not shiv a git?
PS. Burt, I would like to get together with you one of these days and share a lovely pot of “Rosie Lee” (tea). I think that we could have a currant bun and find that our meetin’/meeting would be most entertainin’/entertaining.
Richard Chesterfield
