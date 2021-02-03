This letter responds to Karen York’s Jan. 27 column concerning Bruce Silverstein. Ms. York’s attack of Mr. Silverstein begins and ends with the clinical definition of narcissism. A shockingly ironic argument for someone suggesting that the will of the people should be overturned by recall election. My advice to Ms. York is to not throw stones when you live in a glass house.
Phyllis O’Callahan
