Your “guest editorial” authors published by you in the March 25, 2021, edition complained with no justification about Bruce Silverstein, the winner of the last city council election. After defeating all of the aforesaid editors fair and square, Bruce has done exactly what he promised the voters he would do. Imagine that. The three losers who authored the opinion are particularly noteworthy for including the only candidate to receive even fewer votes than the unlamented Rick Mullen, a dubious “achievement” indeed.
Gentlemen—your whine pairs poorly with any cheese. Your sour grapes are nourishing to no one. Seek therapy.
Bill Sampson
