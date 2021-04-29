Letter in response to the letter “No comparison” published April 22
Regarding the letter from a Mr. Otis Wang besmirching the memory of Brionna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky:
a) Are you glad she’s dead? Seems like you are.
b) Are you aware of the DOJ investigation into her murder while she slept?
c) If DOJ findings run in any way counter to yours (and you failed to cite any source material, probably Tucker Carlson), you are a liar.
Bob Yates
