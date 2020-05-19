Here I sit in my still, quiet sanctuary
watching the wind curl the waves in a gentle ebb and flow
the air pungent with fresh scent of damp earth
mingled with the briny smell of the sea
Deep wisdom of the planets
made sure we would pause and meditate
upon our careless desecration
and defiance of the laws of nature
so the virus descended into all parts of the world
with no preference for rich or poor,
young or old, black or white or in between
all entangled in the web of life
So I pray for our planet and all of us in it. Amen
—Jacqueline Craven
As quarantine and self-isolation continues, we have begun to notice an uptick in poetry submissions.
We always accept poems for consideration and welcome our readers to share their contributions.
If you are interested in submitting a poem for possible inclusion in The Malibu Times’ print edition, you may do so by emailing it to editorial@malibutimes.com or mailing it to The Malibu Times office at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.