Did you know there are over 2 million heart attacks and strokes each year resulting in 800,000 deaths and even more debilitating injuries?
Although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States.
This Valentine’s Day, the best gift to give someone is a commitment to:
•Stop smoking. Quitting smoking is the single most important thing a person can do to live longer.
•Cut down on salt. Too much salt can cause high blood pressure, which increases the risk of developing coronary heart disease.
•Watch your diet. A healthy diet can help to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and can also help increase the chances of survival after a heart attack.
•Monitor your alcohol. Too much alcohol can damage the heart muscle, increase blood pressure and also lead to weight gain.
•Get active. The heart is a muscle and it needs exercise to keep fit so it can pump blood efficiently around your body with each heartbeat. Check with your doctor first before starting a rigorous exercise program.
•Manage your weight. Carrying a lot of extra weight as fat can greatly affect your health and increases the risk of life-threatening conditions such as coronary heart disease and diabetes.
•Get your blood pressure and cholesterol levels checked. The higher your blood pressure, the shorter your life expectancy. Learn to manage your stress levels.
•Check your family history. Many times our past (family history) predicts our future.
•Get a checkup and follow your physician’s advice. Learn to know the warning signs. Tightness or discomfort in the chest, neck, arm, or stomach that comes on when you exert yourself but goes away with rest may be the first sign of angina, which can lead to a heart attack if left untreated.
For more information, contact your physician and visit: lnkd.in/gfQtGX
