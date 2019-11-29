Mixing politics and Vets Day aroused my memory of my “quid pro quo” situation while serving in France and Germany, 1943-44. The three illiterate “dog faces” in our squad would swap their chocolate bars if I would read and write their letters, plus my cigarettes. You write with pencils (no ball points then). Thus was coined that “the pencil is mightier than the sword.”
Tom Lubisich
(0) comments
