I don’t know about anyone else, but I can’t believe that I’m still reading about freeway-related mountain lion deaths. I’m sick of it and I’m just plain sick over it.
How long does it take to create a connecting bridge—not for a herd of elephants, but for one or two 150-pound animals at one time (if that). It could probably be built out of Legos.
It’s been talked and talked about for ages, but there’s never any reported headway. Is this how we respect nature or how we value our wildlife? So sad.
Between poisonous prey and having to play Russian roulette with speeding cars, these poor animals don’t stand a chance unless we finally put this on the front burner.
I realize that as a society we’ve faced monumental challenges recently, but can’t we expedite this important issue as well and get it done. “Re-imagining” a solution won’t work.
Ken Geist
