A Poetic Retort to the Poem “School” published on Feb. 18:
S...is for Safely which is what teachers hope
C... is for Children washing hands with real soap
H... is for Healthy that’s all we want to be
O... is for Open with the proper safety
O... is also for Organize all the things
L... is for Learning and playing on swings
Put them all together for something cool
A happy, healthy, safe place we call school
Ken Harris
Kindergarten teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.