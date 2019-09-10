In response to “Rick Mullen accuses city of being an ‘agent of the MRCA’” on Aug. 29
I wish to rebut Council Member Mullen’s assertion that the Malibu city staff has been of any assistance to the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority or the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.
They have been unfailingly professional and courteous and are of the highest intellectual caliber.
But they have never deviated from fielty to the Malibu City Council’s unrelenting opposition to public access to the beach and the other public resources paid for and protected by the 39,547,223 residents of California who don’t live in Malibu.
Joseph T. Edmiston, MRCA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.