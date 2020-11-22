Just when I thought I could finally exhale, that our country would return to normalcy and decency, Trump has made it clear that he will not go silently, and might not go at all. This nightmare never ends.
Tens of thousands of people, mostly wearing masks, danced in the streets of our cities celebrating the victory of Joe Biden and, to be more accurate, the defeat of Donald Trump. Biden had won by almost 5 million votes and seemed to have won 306 electoral college votes, the same number that Trump won four years ago and what he called, at the time, a landslide.
Since Trump had made clear that the only way he could lose the election was if it were stolen, now that he has lost, he who never backs down insists that the election was unlawfully snatched from his hands. And his many sycophants, his enablers, follow his marching orders as they always do.
If this insanity does not stop now, we are on the verge of the end of our country’s 224-year experiment with democracy. Those Trump supporters who call themselves patriots have to take a stand now. Do they believe that election results should be honored or that whatever Trump says governs? Their answer might well determine whether our country survives as the greatest democracy in the history of the world.
Burt Ross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.