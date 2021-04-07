Full disclosure: I am a proud supporter of Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks, and I serve on the SOAR (Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources) Board of Directors with her.
It seems to me that any effort to recall her is a poor use of governmental resources. She was properly elected by majority vote, and I see nothing resembling evidence that would justify a recall.
Moreover, it would waste an estimated $500,000 of taxpayer money to schedule a special recall election just months before the regular June 2022 election when by existing law we’ll be voting for her replacement. She is automatically termed out of office next year anyway!
If you agree with this line of thinking, go to lindaparks.com/endorse-linda/ to help stop the recall.
Van Royce Vibber
