In response to “Large empty sailboat crashes on The Colony Beach” published May 20
This vessel washed in in the wee hours of Wednesday morning intact with at least two people aboard, wet and cold. The vessel was 27’2” long. One attempt was made by Baywatch South just before a minor high tide while LASD and LACoFD monitored. In rising surf conditions, the attempt failed and the vessel was abandoned Wednesday afternoon. The overnight high tide and large surf broke it into pieces. Our construction crew spent 51 man hours picking up debris and eventually cutting it into pieces to keep it out of the surfline and under homes.
By Friday, we had the pieces out of reach of surf and were pleading with officials to pick it up. It finally happened; officials picked up every piece except for a small section of the bow. Thanks to all who participated to keep our coast safer and pollution-free.
William Strange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.