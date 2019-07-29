Operation Recovery
Offering Woolsey Fire Victims and the Malibu Community Resources and Information They Need to Rebuild Fire Safe Homes in a Fire Safe Community
Malibu Dolphin Charitable Foundation Woolsey Fire Heroes
Please pick up your award certificate and Dolphin pin at the Malibu Times, 3864 Las Flores Canyon. If you would like to have it mailed to you, please contact frontdesk@malibutimes.com with credit card to cover cost of postage/handling. A final list of Malibu Woolsey Fire Heroes who have not picked up their certificates appears in the Malibu Times each week.
http://www.malibutimes.com/operation_recovery/announcements/
General Information
REBUILDING UPDATE
12 permits to rebuild completely destroyed homes have been given. 13 permits have been approved by the planning commission and 13 are in the planning process. Please visit the City of Malibu’s rebuilding page for more information on rebuilding process/status/recommendations/assistance:
https://www.malibucity.org/901/Malibu-Rebuilds
THE MALIBU FOUNDATION
The Malibu Foundation provides ongoing information and resources for fire recovery. For information and special events visit their website at:
CITY OF MALIBU AND FIRE DEPARTMENT CONSULTING
City of Malibu &Fire Department Rebuilding Consultations
City Hall - Tuesdays & Thursdays 8AM – 12
The Fire Rebuild Counter is open every day to assist residents with any questions related to rebuilding their homes, cleaning up their property, placing temporary structures, and more. An L.A. County Fire Department official is stationed at City Hall every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM to offer specific guidance on Fire Department requirements for rebuilding. The City has hired additional professional contract staff to support the Planning, Public Works and Building Safety Department rebuilding activities.
FREE LEGAL ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE - PEPPERDINE
The Pepperdine Law Disaster Recovery Clinic is providing limited-scope legal services to individuals affected by the Woolsey Fire. The Disaster Recovery Clinic is a law school legal clinic run by Professors Sophia Hamilton and David DeJute. Its practice includes representation of clients with legal issues related to permitting and rebuilding, landlord-tenant relationships, insurance, and FEMA or other Woolsey-related legal issues. Please fill out this case management form and it will be directed to the best legal person at Pepperdine.
https://themalibufoundation.org/legal-case-management/
REBUILDING PROPERTY TAX RELIEF INFORMATION
Homeowners in the County of Los Angeles whose properties have been damaged or destroyed by the Woolsey, Hill, or Pike fires may be eligible for property tax relief. Taxpayers whose properties have either been destroyed or sustained a minimum of $10,000 in damage may file a Misfortune and Calamity (M&C) claim for property tax relief. By visiting assessor.lacounty.gov, affected taxpayers can provide updated contact information to various county agencies, learn about disaster relief, obtain an electronic copy of the disaster relief claim form, and request paper forms.
SCE'S TREE TRIMMING WORK IS UNDERWAY IN MALIBU
State regulations require utilities to trim trees or vegetation so they do not grow into or fall into high-voltage power lines, which can cause a power outage, as well as spark a fire or be a danger to the public. SCE's enhanced tree trimming is part of its Wildfire Mitigation Plan SCE has posted information about its tree trimming efforts. It includes a Q&A and a diagram of how they plan to implement clearances.
Jewish Free Loan Helps Fire Victims
Jewish Free Loan of Los Angeles is offering interest-free loans to LA and Ventura county residents, of any faith, affected by the recent fires. Individuals are eligible for up to $15,000 and small business owners and institutions may seek up to $75,000. Borrowers do not need collateral for an interest-free loan. Instead, borrowers should seek 1-2 loan guarantors with good credit to sign on the loan. Applying for an interest-free loan begins online at jfla.orgwith a pre-loan application. Jewish Free Loan will review completed loan applications on a weekly basis to ensure a timely turnaround. There are no fees and there is no interest ever
PROGRAMS AND SPECIAL EVENTS FOR YOU
RADICAL BEAUTY ART, MALIBU RISING EXHIBITION
Now and Ongoing Thru August 19
The Cultural Arts Commission’s Art Exhibition “Radical Beauty, Malibu Rising: Reflections on the Woolsey Fire,” features artwork created by community members, including paintings, drawings, photos, poetry, videos, and songs related to the Woolsey Fire. The exhibition will be on display at City Hall through August 2019 and can be viewed during City Hall open hours (Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Fridays 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM).
