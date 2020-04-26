Obituary: Margery Vance

Former Point Dume resident Margery Vance, born in 1929, died earlier this spring after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in Los Angeles, daughter of Josephine B. Dix and John de Stackelberg, Vance grew up in La Jolla and Pasadena. Throughout a life, laden early on with pain and struggle, she always managed to keep her sunny outlook in the face of many challenges, loved ones recalled. Known simply as “Nana” to almost everyone in her later years, her laughter was famous among her family and friends.
She raised her children on Point Dume in Malibu and was very proud of the fact that she not only went back to UCLA as an adult to become a children’s librarian, but was also the first librarian at St. Aidan’s School.
She and her husband Gus retired to Palm Desert and spent many happy years with new and old friends in that area, where she enjoyed singing in the choir at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. After Gus passed away in 2015, she lived with son Brad and his wife Leigh in Newbury Park, enjoying good company, lots of affection, great food, music of all kinds, many card games and, of course, much laughter.
Although failing in health and suffering from the late stages of Alzheimer’s, she was surrounded by people she loved. The family is particularly grateful to her special caregivers Stephanie and Jessica, who made her last weeks more bearable.
Preceded in death by her husband Donald E. (Gus) Vance, her parents, and her two beloved siblings, Anne and John de Stackelberg. Survived by daughters Aileen Vance (Larry Thibault) and Joanie Fogel, son Brad Vance (Leigh), niece Kim Fieldhouse (Wil), nine cherished grandchildren and two adorable great-grandchildren, whom she called “the babies.”
“And though life has been hard and death’s pathway been dark, I shall wake in the morning to sing with the lark.”
Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Alzheimer’s Association: act.alz.org/donate.
