Longtime Malibu and Big Rock resident, Elizabeth Smith (Solano), died recently at the age of 74. Elizabeth leaves behind her son, Matt, daughter-in-law, Staci, and many friends and neighbors who treasured her friendship.
Elizabeth was born to Jorge Solano and Matilda Parise of Costa Rica. Elizabeth always considered herself a “tica” and dreamed of returning to Costa Rica someday. Loved ones remember her love of travel, having been to Europe, Bali and Mexico. She fell in love with Bali and convinced her son to honeymoon there. In her later years, she loved traveling the California coast, often on the back of a motorcycle.
Elizabeth had a commitment to service, and she would volunteer tirelessly, planning charity events when she worked at Litton Computer Services (LCS). Her generosity of time was honored by being asked to carry the Olympic torch in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Elizabeth initially moved to the Big Rock neighborhood as a caregiver for a local family. She fell in love with the neighborhood and decided to make Big Rock and Malibu her final home. Elizabeth quickly became active in the Malibu community, and was one of the early organizers of the Keep Christ in Christmas nativity scene in Malibu. The tradition of erecting a Christmastime nativity scene near the Malibu Civic Center brought much joy to Malibu families over the years, loved ones said. Elizabeth had a special passion for the homeless community and was on the board of the Malibu Community Assistance Resource Team (CART), which was founded in 2015 by Malibu resident and activist Carol Moss in response to the growing local homelessness epidemic. Elizabeth supported CART’s mission to connect these individuals with available services, with the belief that this will benefit the broader community while lessening the suffering of all involved.
“Elizabeth will be dearly missed by all those who knew her and who were touched by her kindness, big heart, warm smile, quiet humor and the gentle wisdom she offered to those who came to her seeking comfort,” a loved one said. Services will be announced at later date.
