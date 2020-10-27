On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, Anthony James Kolodziejski (Tony), loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 82.
Tony was born on Aug. 25, 1938, in Boonton, NJ. He received his business degree from the University of Dayton in Ohio in 1960 and graduated from the ROTC. He married Diane Riesing in 1960. He was then assigned in the Army to Augsburg, Germany ,where he rose to the rank of captain. While in Germany, Diane and Tony had two children: a son, Chris, and a daughter, Cindy. Divorced in 1974, Tony married Donna Running in 1978 and they were together until his death.
Poppa—as he became known to most in his later years—was so many things to so many people, his loved ones recall: husband, father, brother, friend.
“If you knew Poppa and were in his world, he made you feel special and cared for,” a loved one said.
For 30 years, he lived in Malibu and it was where he felt most at home. A longtime supporter of Kiwanis Club, he was the master of ceremonies for the first Malibu Chili Cook-Off and for many years thereafter. His mean bowl of chili even won the Chili Cook-Off one year with his friend, Jim Bryant. He had a passion for life, friends and family and was an amazing chef. He loved scuba diving, fishing and all things outdoors, and appreciated and loved his friends, the arts, and music.
Tony is survived by his wife Donna; his two children, Chris and Cindy; his brothers, Chris and Phillip; his sisters, Mary and Karin; and six grandchildren.
