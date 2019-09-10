Obit - Caplan.jpg

Daniel Caplan

Daniel Adam Caplan, 40, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2019, from a heart condition. Daniel was raised in Malibu and graduated in the first class of Malibu High School. Following high school Daniel went on to UC Santa Cruz. He moved to Salt Lake City in 2009 and worked as a compliance manager at E-Bay. Daniel was remembered by his family as kind and thoughtful, making friends easily and loving his family, people and pets. While growing up in Malibu, he loved surfing. In Salt Lake City he spent his free time snowboarding at Park City in the winter and hiking the trails in the Wasatch Mountains in the spring and summer. Daniel is survived by his mother, Linda, his sister, Carole Webb, her husband Dan Webb and his nephews, Lucas and Benny. Daniel is also survived by his many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss his engaging smile and infectious personality and sense of humor.