Obituary: Charles de Garmo

Charles “Charlie” de Garmo, 95, died Nov. 4, 2019, at 1:29 a.m. at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital in Santa Monica. Born June 14, 1924, in Los Angeles, Charlie lived in Malibu for over 40 years.
He is survived by his son, Chuck de Garmo, and his wife Roxane, and his daughters Denise de Garmo and Claudia (de Garmo) Kolpin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sean de Garmo and his wife Jessie; Alexsandra de Garmo; Sarah Tyerman; and Emma Larson and her husband Bryce; as well as many nieces and nephews. His family will remember him as a loving father, grandfather, teacher and friend to everyone who knew him, who was loved by everyone in the community.
Charlie was one of the early teachers at Malibu Park Jr. High, where he taught algebra for over 20 years. Charlie’s students included hundreds of Malibu kids including many celebrities. After retirement from Santa Monica Unified School District, he and his wife Dona boarded horses at their Point Dume home they called “Malibu Meadows” for many years. Charlie and Dona spent many happy years together prior to Dona’s passing in 2011. A lifelong Bruin, Charlie loved to keep up with UCLA sports, especially football and basketball.
“Charlie loved life and loved his family, friends and neighbors,” his family remembered.
