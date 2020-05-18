Obituary: Michael Joseph Piuze

Michael Joseph Piuze, age 75, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Michael, a 40-year Malibu resident, was born to Albert and Pauline Sadick Piuze in Worcester, Mass., on July 31, 1944. He graduated from Lake Forest College in Illinois and then received his law degree from the University of Texas in Austin. He married Marnie Smart in 1971 and they settled in Southern California in 1972, where they raised their three daughters.
Michael started his career as a defense attorney and went on to become a plaintiff’s attorney, quickly establishing himself in the top ranks of California trial lawyers. For almost 50 years, he enjoyed the challenge of tough cases and winning for his clients who had experienced great hardships. Michael’s career was highlighted by his big wins against “Big Tobacco.” He was passionate about justice for those who had suffered due to the immoral choices of large corporations.
Michael loved wildlife and wild places, particularly Africa, which he visited many times. He established the M. Piuze Foundation to aid in the protection of wild animals and the habitats they need to thrive.
He is survived by his three daughters, Nicole Piuze Wilson, Stephanie Piuze Green and Katharine Piuze Goodman, and his five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Margy Fraulo and Lissa Rotundo.
There will be a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the M. Piuze Foundation at 11755 Wilshire Blvd, 15th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90025.
