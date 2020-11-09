On Oct. 29, 2020, longtime Malibu resident Peter “Pete” Bernard Laubach, beloved husband of Charlotte, best father ever to Paul, John, Chris and Andy, exceptional grandfather to Charlie, Elizabeth, Bryan, Allison, Christy, Kymberly, Courtney and Andrew, and recent great grandfather to James, passed away at the age of 91.
Pete was born on Oct. 28, 1929, in Regina, Saskatchewan. He received his undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Saskatchewan, before moving to California to obtain his master’s degree in business administration from UCLA. This was followed by a doctorate in business administration from Harvard University. He returned to California with his newlywed wife following his graduation as he had fallen in love with the beaches of Malibu while attending UCLA. (He realized his dream of living in the “Bu” when he and Charlotte moved here in 1977.)
After working for a national consulting firm for several years, he founded EMSCO, a preeminent management consulting firm specializing in the aircraft industry and government procurement. Later, he founded Center for Management Programs, which became the industry leader in providing business seminars to the health care industry. After many years as the preeminent educator and leader in the sector, he was granted an Honorary Fellowship by the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Upon retiring, he learned to speak German and traveled throughout Europe. This was followed by two decades of intensive RVing, driving extensively through North America. This included trips to Alaska, Canada and Mexico. When at home in Malibu, he enjoyed playing tennis three to four days a week and mountain biking on the off days. A tireless worker, his family recalled, he enhanced the lives of all those around him with his wisdom derived from real world experience. He spent his last years in Carlsbad, Calif., within close proximity to most of his family.
He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed, his family said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.