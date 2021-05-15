Longtime past Malibu resident, business owner and Greatest Generation member Bob Wright passed away at his home in Henderson, Nev. In his last few weeks, he was surrounded by family and friends.
Bob was born in Utah and his family moved to Glendale, Calif., in the early ‘30s. His father was a masonry contractor and Bob followed suit and started his own contracting business as a young man. He served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot during WWII. He was married to Betty (Landeen) Wright and the couple had three children, John, Linda and Jeff. They moved from La Cañada to Malibu in 1964, where Bob continued his contracting business during the construction of the Malibu West housing development. He subsequently took over the Trancas Mobil gas station for many years. In 1973, Bob married Malibu local Ruby Youngwirth and became father to four daughters, Eva, Marsha, Mary and LeeAnn. He and Ruby opened Wright’s Malibu Masonry and Supply in 1978 and served the local homeowner and contracting community for 20-plus years. Bob had many interests throughout the years—hunting, fishing, golfing and he was an active member of the local sheriff’s mounted posse. He will be remembered by many who he introduced to the backcountry fishing trips in the Eastern Sierra. Many stories have been told and many trout landed!
Bob and Ruby retired to Henderson, Nev., in 2001 where they enjoyed desert life, golf, friends and family, always welcoming visitors.
Bob is survived by his lovely wife Ruby, his children, John Wright of Washington, Linda (Wright) Harlin of Santa Barbara, Jeff Wright of Santa Barbara, Marsha Nichols of Pahrump, Nev., Mary Williams of Palmdale, LeeAnn Morell of Saugus, eight grandchildren and 10 (soon to be 11) great grandchildren.
Bob loved his family and friends. His humor, wit and rhyming skills will be greatly missed.
