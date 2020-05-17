Obituary: Emerson 'Mac' Stewart MacGregor

Longtime Malibu resident Emerson “Mac” Stewart MacGregor, 98, died peacefully at home with his family on Feb. 26, 2020. Mac was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1921, the only child of William and Clara MacGregor. When he was a baby, his family moved to Los Angeles. Mac graduated from Hamilton High School, where met his future wife, Jean Alberts, and played center on the football team. He was attending Santa Monica Junior College when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Mac immediately enlisted in the US Coast Guard and proudly served on the USCGC Haida, patrolling the Bering Straits, throughout WWII.
After the war, Mac and Jean married and had two daughters, Mary and Gaynor. In 1954, they built their first home above Zuma Beach. Mac commuted six days a week for over 30 years to work at McKinley Photo Supply in Hollywood. Mac enjoyed helping others and “tinkering” with things. He could fix anything—a car, the plumbing, a computer. Mac prided himself on being a person of integrity and common sense. He had the kind of wisdom gained through experience and observation.
After 67 years of marriage, Jean died in 2012, and Mac continued living in their home. Tragically, just as their first house had burned to the ground in a wildfire in 1956, the family home was destroyed again in the Woolsey Fire. Mac, Mary and Ian moved to Santa Barbara to await the rebuilding of their house. Sadly, Mac did not live long enough for that.
Mac loved his family dearly, including his sons-in-law, Ian and Jeff, and his grandchildren, Belén, Carlos, and Mikaela.
He will be remembered as one of the nicest, kindest people around, touching the lives of everyone he knew. His family and friends will never forget him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.