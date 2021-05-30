Nancy Gaye Morrison died at her Malibu home on May 21, 2021. She left behind her beloved sons Robert (Annabel) and Patrick (Blair), her granddaughters Riley and Reagan, her sister LuAnn (Gary), brother Matt (Mary), and her loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Rob.
Nancy was born on March 16, 1951, in Omaha, Neb. She was a successful practicing attorney for 40 years and greatly enjoyed her work, but her true passion was for her family.
“Nancy was a remarkable individual who raised her boys not just by telling them the right thing to do, but by modeling how to live an exemplary life every day,” a loved one said. One of her personal goals was to live an honorable life with grace, which she achieved with overwhelming success. She generously contributed to many of her favorite causes and was always there for her loved ones. She will be greatly missed, though her love, generosity of spirit, and compassion will live on in the hearts of all those who knew her and loved her, her loved ones remarked.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Family Support Services at the Ronald McDonald House via their website (fssrmh.org).
