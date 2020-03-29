Obituary: Sunnie Tucker

Sunnie Tucker died on March 10, 2020, at the age of 100, surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by husband Harold “Hal” Tucker and grandson Jason, and is survived by her children Ron, Steve, and Julie; grandchildren: Jody, Jennifer, Shaun, Marc, and Paul; and by 13 great-grandchildren.
Born in Percy, Ark., Sunnie moved to Los Angeles with her family as a teenager and attended University High School where she played piano in a jazz band and was secretary of her senior class. After graduation, she married Hal Tucker (Lt. Santa Monica Police Department) and they settled in Santa Monica where they raised their three children. She was a finalist in the Mrs. Santa Monica contest.
During years spent in Santa Monica, Sunnie taught kindergarten at Bonner Elementary School in Brentwood and started a home business decorating gag gifts for Exclusive Products. She was active in community organizations and volunteered with the community chest, The March of Dimes, worked at the neighborhood poll on election days, and served as PTA president at Franklin Elementary School.
In 1970, Sunnie and Hal moved to Malibu where Sunnie became a member of the Malibu Women’s Club helping to fundraise and award scholarships to Malibu students. She served as president and was awarded the first founder’s award by the club. As a member of St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, she volunteered and sang in the choir. Other clubs included the Navy League, Pt. Dume Book Club and PEO.
Music was always an important part of her life, listening, playing and singing right up to her 100th birthday. She enjoyed playing golf, going to Catalina, sewing, needle point, knitting and cooking but, her loved ones recall, mostly she loved her family and community, giving freely of her time, talents, and wisdom to them.
