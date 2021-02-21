Maria Lourdes died in her home on Jan. 4, 2021; she was 52. Born on Aug. 23, 1967, Maria Lourdes was a mother of four amazing daughters, Kimberly, Kathie, Kelly and Kassy, and son, Randy, who passed away a month after being born in 1997. She was the daughter of Rosa and Francisco Alcala. She was a hard working mother, a wonderful sister and a caring aunt who brought life to every room she entered.
Maria was a carefree person and welcomed everyone with open arms, her family said. When she wasn’t working, she loved to travel with her daughters or sisters and make memories. She was a lover of life, whether driving down Pacific Coast Highway or on a plane to Mexico, she loved being around her family wherever she’d go.
“Our family has been grieving with remembering our moments we had with her before she passed,” a loved one wrote. “Although COVID-19 has made it difficult to be with family, we all are thinking of her and her daughters and sending our condolences. Her special message to her family was: ‘Let them know how much they are loved.’”
The loss of a family member has been the hardest challenge during this pandemic. Her smile and presence will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
