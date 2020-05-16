Obituary: Audrey Marie Conley

Aug. 8, 1938 - May 5, 2020
COVID-19 has claimed the life of Audrey Marie Conley, wife, mother, grandmother, retired nurse and friend, considered simply a saint to all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband Jim, sons Bud and Jim, daughters Lee Ann and Pamela, and grandchildren Katarina, Konrad, and KC.
The family wishes to give thanks to the nurses at Prince William Hospital for making Audrey’s last days as comfortable as possible. They were particularly grateful for the virtual online visits with her family.
Audrey was born in New York City and spent many years living on Long Island, NY, in Kansas City, Mo., Crofton, Md. and for the last four years in Haymarket, Va. She graduated as president of her nursing class and, for the next 40 years, worked in many nursing fields from pediatrics to geriatrics. She excelled in the field of mental health. Audrey received many commendations from her supervisors during her career and was always a valued employee.
In her off time, Audrey loved to host backyard barbecues with family and friends, travel (especially to California to see her grandchildren) and socialize with close friends. Her family will always remember her legacy of giving, kindness, sparkle, fun and love.
“She gave of herself every day to always help her family and others in need,” a loved one said. “We will miss her every day, but she will live on in our hearts and in our deeds as we try our best to follow her example to do good while we are here on this precious planet earth.”
As Audrey fought to beat COVID-19 her family witnessed her strong spirit and calm resolve.
“She opened her beautiful blue eyes the day before she passed and showed us that love is really all we need,” a loved one said. “If we just open our eyes and our hearts to see and feel it, all will be well as we face our uncertain future together as God’s family.”
The family will celebrate a private funeral service Friday at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Nystagmus Network (nystagmus.org) and/or the The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement (thewomensalzheimersmovement.org).
A memorial celebration of Audrey’s life will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.