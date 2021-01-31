A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, Cherie Anne Millford left this world unexpectedly, at 55 on Jan. 15, 2021. She was born in Long Beach, Calif., to John and Mary Millford. Cherie grew up in Malibu, where she attended Our Lady of Malibu School and Louisville High School in Woodland Hills. She graduated with her bachelor of science degree in nursing from San Diego State University and started her 32-year career as a registered nurse.
Cherie was a lover of life, travel and endless adventure. She developed life-long friendships all over the world. Her infectious laugh, smile and beautiful red hair drew people in who would forever be in her life, her loved ones remembered, adding that she was the most faithful, generous, caring and free-spirited woman. She was a fighter and a warrior who never ever gave up. She beat leukemia twice, but she could not beat COVID-19. “Her presence in our lives will sorely be missed,” a loved one shared.
When you think of Cherie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Cherie was preceded in death by her father, John Millford, her grandparents and cousin. She leaves behind her mother; sister Cindy and Cindy’s wife, Sandra; nephew Jeremy; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Thank you, Dieter and Inga, for your selfless act of bone marrow donation.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of any flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation at UC San Diego or the charity of your choice. Go to health.UCSD.edu/specialties/cancer/programs/hematologic/BMT/Pages/default.aspx
