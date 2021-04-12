“A light that shines twice as bright shines half as long.”
Lifelong Malibuite Christopher Junger Witt has died.
“In a year with so much loss, we are heartbroken on the untimely death of our dear Chris,” a loved one wrote.
Chris grew up on Point Dume and played football with the Malibu Mustangs. Chris was an avid follower of the Grateful Dead so, upon graduating from Crossroads, he moved to NorCal to attend SF State. After obtaining his history degree, he went on to be a Cordon Bleu trained chef. His love of good food made him an amazing chef. Chris’ love of travel and exploring led to many adventures. From India to Iceland and many places in between, Chris was a true student of life and experiences. He loved martial arts and obtained his black belt in Jujitsu. Chris resided in Topanga with his wife and kids. Chris is survived by his wife Kimberley (nee Heilemann) son, daughter, sister, brother niece and nephew.
