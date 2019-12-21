Obituary: Robert Walker

Robert Walker, 79, died Dec. 5, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. in Malibu. Born April 15, 1940, in Jamaica, Queens, NY, he was educated in the U.S. and Europe.
He leaves his wife Dawn; seven children, Michelle McIntosh, David Walker, Charlie Walker, (Ellie Wood Walker) Jordan Walker, Colette Walker Pierce (Judy Motulsky Walker) Henry Walker and Emily Walker (Dawn May Walker); along with their spouses and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phylis Lee Isley (Jennifer Jones) and Robert Walker Sr., also his brother Michael Walker and his sister Mary Jennifer Selznick.
Bob was born to love struck struggling actors that made their mark in Hollywood during the golden age, his family recalled. Beginning his acting career in the 1960s, he quickly became part of the counterculture. Bob always beat to his own drum and stayed true to himself in all of his endeavors, a loved one said.
Although an accomplished actor, his true art was living fully, according to his family. He was a photographer, drummer, raconteur and gallery owner. His love of the ocean kept him in Malibu, and he had great tales of his adventures paddling to Catalina from there. Bob had a constant interest in developing his internal martial arts practice and studied with several teachers, most recently Joe Lopez.
“Great hearts are always open to more love... Nothing is lost or diminished, just in different form,” his loved ones shared. “Bob’s great heart touched so many, he will be greatly missed but his love will be with us always.”
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to one of Bob’s loves:
Norton Simon Museum of Art
Attn: Ronald H. Dykhuizen, CFO
411 W Colorado Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91105
A memorial service will be held Jan. 19, 2020, in Malibu.
Contact TopsGalleryMalibu@gmail.com for details.
