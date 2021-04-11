Eugene Charles Bubert, born Sept. 18, 1963, to Charles and Winnie Bubert, passed on April 3, 2021.
“God gained another angel,” a loved one said.
He is survived by his wife, La Rae; daughters Kelsie and Emily; granddaughter Adelaide; and stepson John Robert; as well as his sisters Carrolyn, La Vonne, Charlene and Elana; brothers Loni and Mark, sisters-in-law Joanne, Mary and Allison; brothers-in-law Mercer, Rik and Mike; various nieces and nephews; and his favorite sister-in-law, Mylee.
Eugene loved his family, first and foremost.
“I genuinely believe he was born with a basketball in his hands, as it was the second most important thing to him,” a loved one said, “but the beaches all up and down the coast, station 25-Santa Monica beach as a young man with all his friends were his greatest memories. Music was his best friend. His love and knowledge of music always amazed me! He loved all genres but rock and roll was his soul! He is loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.”
