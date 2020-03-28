Obituary: Carolyn Craft

Carolyn Mary (Denny) Craft died on Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 91 after a brief illness. During her last days, she was surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. At the time of her death, Carolyn had been a resident of Malibu since 1964.
Born on June 7, 1928, in Watertown, N.Y., to Carlton and Doris Denny, Carolyn and her family moved to Flushing, N.Y. After graduating from high school, Carolyn attended the New York School of Interior Decorating. She used the skills acquired when later designing and rebuilding the family home following the 1993 Malibu fire.
Carolyn married Clifford Justin Craft III on June 11, 1948. During their 59 years of marriage, they had six children. She leaves Carol Abrams (Gerard), of Sacramento, Jeannie Craft (Scott) of Fort Collins, Colo., Geri Frazier (Mark) of Newport Beach, John Craft (Katherine) of Costa Mesa and Dorette Wilfley (Mark) of Newport Beach. Carolyn was predeceased by her daughter, Teresa Catherine Dancer (Mark) of Traverse City, Mich. (2012) as well as her husband Clifford (2007). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren (with a sixth due this September).
Carolyn was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church. A teacher at heart, Carolyn taught kindergarten for 19 years at Carden Malibu School. Her inner artist led her to study ceramics, a loved one shared, and her nurturing spirit was evident in her love of gardening. Sharp-witted and independent till her final days, Carolyn was a voracious reader, completed the daily NYT crossword (in pen), drove herself to daily Mass and maintained close friendships with many young and old.
A private burial was conducted at Holy Cross Cemetery on March 9. A Memorial Mass will follow at OLM later this year. Donations in Carolyn’s name may be made to Our Lady of Malibu’s Mexico Mission Project, which was a ministry close to her heart.
