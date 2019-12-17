Obituary: Sergio Diaz-Corrodi

Sergio Diaz-Corrodi (1986-2019) died on Dec. 4, 2019 at 7 a.m. He grew up in Malibu.
Sergio attended Malibu High School, graduating in the class of 2005, and was part of the first group of “Best Buddies.”
His family will remember his love for fire trucks, first-aid kits and music.
A private celebration of his life is scheduled to be held on Dec. 14.
He was preceded in death by (sister) Sandy Hoyle, (brother) Bill Corrodi and (father) John “Jack” Corrodi and is survived by (mother) Kay Corrodi and his 17 brothers and sisters.
Messages or remembrances may be sent to P.O. Box 66, Malibu, CA 90265. Rest in Heaven, Sergio, we will miss you, his loved ones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.