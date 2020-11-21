Ron Coleman was born in Culver City on Jan. 27, 1935, and died on Oct. 30, 2020.
Ron went to be with the Lord, his loved ones shared.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Trude Coleman; son, Ron Coleman Jr; sister, Janine Dufour; and brother Frank Doran. Coleman was preceded in death by his daughter, Shanna Coleman Knapp.
He grew up in Westchester, Calif., and attended El Camino College and Art Center School. He was a very talented artist. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Ron loved to ice skate and skated most of his life. As a young man he was asked to skate in the Ice Capades.
Ron became a contractor and used his artistic skills in his work. He built a Craftsman-style redwood house with stained glass windows in Ramirez Canyon, Malibu, in 1975 and lived there with his family for 45 years. A celebration of his life will be held next spring.
“May he rest in peace and rise in glory,” a loved one wrote.
