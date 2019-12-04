Obituary: Keith Gubitz

Keith Gubitz was born in 1956 and raised in Flossmoor, Ill. He was a graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School. Beginning in his high school years, Keith became a dedicated disciple and student of music history and received credit for his saxophone work on a gospel/funk album. His love of music led him to become a devoted follower and friend of Sun Ra and the Intergalactic Arkestra, and an avid follower and fan of the artist Bob Dylan. He first saw Dylan at the start of his 1974 world tour in Chicago, where Keith was one of the first people to help popularize the craze of holding up a lighter at a concert, as his way of asking Bob for an encore. Keith attended at least one show from every Dylan tour from 1974 until 1989. Having become a member of a very close-knit community that went to Dylan shows, Keith went on to see more than 200 live shows over the years.
After moving from Chicago to California in 1999, Keith was a devoted member of the Chabad in Malibu and worked for many years as the personal assistant to Rabbi Levi. He also enjoyed working at Ralph’s in the fish department; his efforts to serve the Malibu community were carried over from when he was a young man, growing up in the family grocery business.
Keith passed away on Nov. 13.
Keith was loved by many and had friends from diverse backgrounds, who will cherish the memories of the guy whose sheer force of personality could light up both rooms and lives, according to his loved ones. Keith is survived by his loving companion of 40 years, Sonia Gilliam, his sister Barbara Minch, his nephew Kevin Gubitz and niece Wendy Brutt. Donations can be made in Keith’s name and sent to Sonia Gilliam via Zelle transfer using the following email: ohmercy61@yahoo.com, or via USPS to 23823 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA. 90265.
Commented