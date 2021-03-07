April 8, 1934-Feb. 21, 2021
Charlie, as he was known to friends and family, loved to travel with his wife Helen.
His family will remember him as a generous husband, father and grandfather who loved nothing so much as having his entire family together for holidays, enjoying the lively dinner table conversations that would result. Always looking out for his children and grandchildren’s interests, he was a clipper and mailer of articles of advice or interest to everyone.
He was born on April 8, 1934, in New Haven, Conn., son of the late Charles Rudolph Brinkman, Jr and Laura Brinkman. He graduated from Torrington High School in Connecticut and Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he met his wife, Helen, before attending medical School at the University of Vermont College of Medicine and completing his residency at Yale University Medical School in New York. Charlie worked at the UCLA School of Medicine as a Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology for 30 years, rising to be chief of obstetrics and gynecology.
Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as captain, medical corp., at Ft. Ord Military Base in Monterey, Calif., during the Vietnam War. The family moved to Topanga, Calif., where he started work as an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA. After two years in Topanga, and while rising to the rank of professor at UCLA, Charlie and Helen bought a home along the coast in Malibu, where they continued to live and raise their family for 35 years.
After retiring as a professor emeritus from the UCLA School of Medicine, Charlie and Helen spent time traveling in their RV, lived in Palm Desert, Broomfield, Colo., and finally Grand Junction, Colo. to be closer to their daughter Kathryn and their two granddaughters. They spent many happy winters in Pismo Beach, walking on the beach and enjoying the local wineries.
Charlie is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Helen; sons Charles IV (Linda) and Stephen (Claire); daughters Katherine and Cheryl (Richard); and granddaughters Madeleine and Genevieve.
He will be greatly missed by all.
