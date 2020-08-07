Thomas G. Bos, husband, father, step-father, grandfather, businessman, Rotarian and captain passed away at his home in Malibu, Calif., at the age of 81 on July 27, 2020. Tom was born on March 8, 1939 in Holland, Mich. and married the love of his life, Jane, on Aug. 16, 1991.
Tom had a lifelong passion for boating and sailing and was an able captain, loved ones recalled. He completed the 8,500-mile “Great Loop” on his boat in 2007, cruising from Michigan down the Mississippi River into the Gulf of Mexico, up the East Coast and back to the Great Lakes through the Canadian Heritage Canal system. He also spent many years as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Holland, Mich.
After teaching high school for several years, Tom joined his father in the family business, A.D. Bos Vending, and became president in 1972, serving as chairman until his death. He was a life-long volunteer and an active member of Holland Rotary, and served as district governor of the greater Michigan area. He completed service and polio immunization projects around the world, including in India, Africa, Mexico, Honduras and Jamaica.
Later in life, Tom and Jane spent their winters in Malibu, where Tom enjoyed grabbing a latte at the Trancas Starbucks before walking the dogs along Zuma Beach, attending Malibu Rotary meetings and taking part in Malibu Film Society screenings. He especially loved attending his grandchildren’s games and performances and reading books in the sunshine.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jane, and their two dogs; his brother, Philip Bos (Barbara) of Hudson, Ohio; sister-in-law Johanna Bos of Louisville, Ky.; and his children, Thomas J. Bos (Laurie) of Holland, Mich., John Bos (Janna) of Locust Grove, Ga., Matthew Schroeder (Shahna) of Washington D.C., and Joanna Schroeder (Ivan) of Malibu, Calif.
Thomas is also survived by his beloved grandchildren David, Megan and Tommy Bos; Hailey and Heather Bos; Amira and Ruan Schroeder; and Izac, Boden and Rae Stoilkovich. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin D. and Eunice Bos, and his brother, A. David Bos.
