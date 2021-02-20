Feb. 24, 1956-Jan. 25, 2021
Errol Ginsberg died surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 25, in his Malibu home. Originally from South Africa, Errol was the youngest of three children born to Sarah and Norman Ginsberg. Adventurous in spirit, and having successfully earned an engineering degree, Errol emigrated to America where he married his muse and love of his life, Annette Michelson. He shortly thereafter went on to realize the American dream, achieving great success as a visionary entrepreneur who became the Founder & CEO of Ixia.
“He was brilliant, precise, an innovative thinker, a lover of learning, a mentor, a problem-solver, and self-appointed food critic (woe be the chef who delivered a meal that did not meet his standards or expectations)!” a loved one described. “Gifted at drawing and photography and tennis, Errol relished the company of his family, good friends, traveling abroad, a game of Scrabble and watching soccer and rugby.” But what delighted him most and what he took great pride in was being a loving father and great friend to his son, Nick, an artist.
Along with Nick, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Annette; sisters Genia Katz and Roleen Postan; niece, Candy; nephews, Darren, Lance, Jonathan, and Shayne; and friends near and wide who all mourn his loss deeply.
Services were private due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: janegoodall.org; gorillafund.org; greenpeace.org/international
