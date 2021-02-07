Raymond Howard Summers recently died at the age of 88.
Ray was born in Los Angeles to Michael and Pearl Summers on Sept. 4, 1932. He was raised in Los Angeles and graduated from Roosevelt High School, attended Los Angeles City College and then served proudly in the United States Coast Guard. He went on to have a successful and fulfilling career as a costume designer until he retired at the age of 62. He was passionate about his work and participated in countless films and worked with many well-known directors.
Ray married Jean Huntington in 1984 at the Hotel Twin Dolphin in Baja California, Mexico, in what he liked to say was, “The best wedding I have ever attended.” Ray and Jean were famous for their world-wide travels—from Africa to Europe to Asia and beyond. Ray finally took off his traveling cap 13 years ago and proceeded to live a life of leisure on Las Flores Beach until his death on Jan. 25, 2021.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Jean, and many friends who became his extended family. He is now reunited with his mother and father, numerous friends, and his beloved dogs, Bogie and Allie, all of whom he loved dearly. Ray was a kind, gentle and good-hearted man and he will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Agoura Animal Shelter at 818.991.2424.
