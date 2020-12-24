Malibu’s historical and treasured Adamson House lost one of its docents on Dec. 7. Nadine Bozon-Vialle served the community for over 25 years, sharing the historical stories of Malibu’s beginnings.
Her French flair charmed the public while recounting the adventures of the Rindge and Adamson families, describing the birth of modern-day Malibu. She thoroughly enjoyed imparting her knowledge of the Adamson House, with detailed descriptions of the historical and architectural significance. Nadine was a wealth of knowledge.
It’s an extensive but wonderful undertaking to learn the history of the Adamson House, the family and the settlement of Malibu’s unknown territory. Nadine portrayed the history to the public with her many years of acquired knowledge. She led docent groups in organizing different public tours and shared her knowledge with other docents. It was truly one of her life’s passions. She will be missed here at Adamson House.
Rest in peace.
Adamson House Docent Team
Damian Ruddy, museum curator
