Legendary restaurateur and owner of the Beau Rivage Restaurant Daniel Forge died on March 17, 202, one day short of his 95th birthday. He was a Michelin rated chef and author.
Daniel was born on a farm 120 miles southwest of Paris, France. His parents were farmers. After World War II he left his parents’ farm, finding work in the restaurant business in Paris as a dishwasher and cook. While in Paris, he met a friend of the famous American hotelier, Hernando Courtright. Courtright later offered young Daniel a job at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Daniel went on to work as a waiter at the world renowned, glamorous Perino’s restaurant in Hollywood for 10 years with his good friend, Mario Angelini, who introduced him to his sister-in-law, Luciana Sodani. Daniel and Luciana were wed and spent 59 joyful years together until her death on March 9, 2017.
Daniel and Luciana opened several restaurants in the 1960s: L’Auberge in Hollywood, Cafe Brasserie on the Sunset Strip, La Romana and Pupi’s Pasties to name a few.
In 1982, Daniel and Luciana opened the Beau Rivage restaurant, a Malibu landmark which he ran with Luciana until 2017. Beau Rivage served the Malibu community for 35 years, hosting countless weddings, holiday events, receptions and guests from around the world. Daniel, Luciana and Beau Rivage are missed to this day.
Daniel is survived by his son, Michael Forge; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at the site of the old Beau Rivage Restaurant, 26023 Pacific Coast Hwy., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10 a.m.
