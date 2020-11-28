Ray, as he was known to many, was born on Feb. 23, 1926 and died on Nov. 13, 2020. He was a long time fixture in the Malibu community and loved by many. His booming voice and words of wisdom could often be heard at Lily’s Cafe in the mornings with his crew of friends to eating lunch in “curmudgeon corner” at KFC. Every Sunday, he would attend Our Lady of Malibu Church with his “saint of a wife” Rita, followed by breakfast at Paradise Cove.
He was recognized for his signature blue shirt, denim jeans and tape measure that he wore every day like a uniform.
“Ray’s sense of humor, generosity, honesty and faith in God helped him to lead a simple and successful life,” a loved one recalled. Ray was proud of the fact that he was a simple plumber; however, he left a large legacy of Malibu homes and buildings that he built from the ground up starting in 1961.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 71 years, Rita; along with his three surviving children, Russell, Monica and Angela; and 24 grandchildren and great grandchildren. He joins his children Dan, Connie and Tony along with his grandson, Weston, in heaven.
“I’m not perfect, only God is perfect.... but I’m pretty close. About as close as you can get,” he’d say. Ray was a character and will be greatly missed.
“We love you, Dad!” his children wrote.
