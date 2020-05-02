Obituary: Christian Milton Title

The family of Christian Milton Title announced his passing on April 18, 2020, at the age of 87. Christian died peacefully at his home in La Quinta, Calif., in the arms of his wife, Joyce.
Christian was born on June 13, 1932, in Los Angeles. He received his BFA, masters’ degree and eventually his doctorate in art history at the Sorbonne University, where he worked his way through school by singing in the cabarets. In 1957, Christian opened DeVille Galleries in Los Angeles where he introduced the area to the finest of American impressionism. Loved ones recall he was an exceptional artist himself with works that ranged from impressionism to modernism. Christian also wrote several books: “Christian’s World,” “Christian Title: A Collection of Sketches” and his favorite about his philosophy for painting, “Paint for Yourself.”
Christian’s passion for sailing in his youth was fulfilled in his 51 years of marriage with Joyce, traveling the world, eventually making their solo transpacific crossing that led them to New Zealand. There, Christian designed a seaside home where they stayed seasonally for 20 years. Christian also designed a Mexican retreat for them in Malibu, living there for 30 years. His appreciation for beauty brought them to their ranch in Somis, and their home at The Quarry in La Quinta.
Many who knew Christian referred to him, appropriately, as a Renaissance man.
“He lived out loud,” according to loved ones. “He was many things: artist, designer, musician, singer, sailor, athlete, gourmet chef, raconteur, businessman, creative and academic writer, mentor and loving man.” His dream of building an Art Museum in La Quinta, to contain his notable American Impressionist collection and his original art work was coming to fruition and is presently under construction.
Even with all of Christian’s pursuits and accomplishments, in his own words he would say: “Joyce fulfilled my dreams and made me whole... I want to share forever with her.”
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Title Art Center, 2909 Oregon Court, Suite B1, Torrance, California 90503
