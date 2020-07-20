Mario Ojeda Torres was born on Jan. 20, 1961, in Zacatecas, Mexico. Mario spent much of his life in Malibu, working at A&B Plumbing, truly serving the Malibu community.
“Our dear Mario, brother on the path, has left us to join with the eternal source,” a loved one shared, adding that “his counsel, steady pace, and love will be missed.”
Mario contracted coronavirus and, although they cured him of it, the toll on his body was too much and he died on July 7, 2020.
Mario is survived by his wife, stepdaughter, four children and many grandchildren, along with a host of Malibu families he touched.
“Godspeed, Mario… you take our love along for the ride.”
