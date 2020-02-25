Obituary: Marie Antoinette Doyle

Marie Antoinette Doyle—wife, mother, sister and longtime Malibu resident—passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, surrounded by family in Malibu. She was 94 years old and had lived in Malibu since 1946.
Toni was born at home in Richmond, Calif. Her father, Antonio Pinoli, was Swiss Italian from Lugano and her mother, Angelina Marini Pinoli, was from Milan, Italy. She had an older sister, Genie. Her father was the proprietor of Hotel Ticino in San Francisco.
Toni attended St. Joseph’s Presentation School in Berkeley where she excelled on the debate team. She went to college at the University of Washington in Seattle. When her sister Genie and husband John moved to Los Angeles, Toni went with them. They moved to an apartment in Malibu and their neighbor was Tom Doyle. Tom was a WWII fighter pilot vet who was building apartments at Big Rock Beach. Toni and Tom were married in 1947 and together celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Toni and Tom wrote books on Malibu history: “The Malibu Story” and “Malibu Potteries.” She was a docent for the Malibu Lagoon Museum. She was an accomplished cook and had a love for music. She and her husband traveled throughout Europe with their three young children, sharing with them the excitement of discovery. They enjoyed island life in Hawaii.
She had a calming presence, loved ones shared; she was caring and kind and always cheerful. Even though her two young boys were known for their antics, Toni never raised her voice or scolded them. Some of her friends decided they would try to have a “Toni Doyle day” and not raise their voices for a day. They found it next to impossible!
Toni was a loving wife, mother, sister and a friend to all who knew her. Toni is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom; her son, Tommy Doyle and her sister, Genie McMahon. Toni is survived by her son, John Doyle, and daughter, Kathleen Doyle, as well as by many loving relatives and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Mass for Toni on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Malibu Church.
Memorial donations in memory of Toni can be made to the Malibu Adamson House Foundation.
